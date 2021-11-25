Thanksgiving Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and Happy Thanksgiving!

It’s a quiet start on radar with just a few sprinkles off shore in the Gulf and a little cloud cover cruising into our skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine to start the day, but a general increase in clouds to a partly cloudy day will be expected.

Temperatures are not as frigid this morning but still chilly. We’re getting going largely in the 40s this morning, closer to 50 on the coast and some spotty 30s inland. So dress warmly for any early Thanksgiving plans, such as a Turkey Trot!

By the time we’re ready to eat, we’ll be plenty warm! Temperatures warm a good 10 degrees every couple hours this morning leading to 60s by midday and highs today near 70 this afternoon. That will feel quite pleasant and seasonal under a mix of sun and clouds.

There’s a less than 10% chance one of those clouds on the coast could produce a stray sprinkle or light shower today. But a only slightly better rain chance shows up tonight as a cold front passes through. Early morning Black Friday shoppers between the hours of midnight and 8am could deal with a quick passing shower.

So if you’re one to wait in lines outside for a store to open, then we might want to think about wearing or carrying some rain gear. The rain will be light and more so a nuisance if you catch it. So a warm waterproof jacket with a hoody would be just fine instead of an umbrella. That’s one less thing you’d need to carry! I mentioned something warm as well, but it will be more so pleasantly cool with temperatures falling only into the 50s tonight. So it doesn’t need to be some large very warm outerwear but just an extra layer.

The rest of our Black Friday should see clouds decreasing and a pleasantly cool high in the mid to upper 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with highs warming to near 70 this afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a small quick and light passing shower possible overnight into tomorrow morning for Black Friday shoppers.

