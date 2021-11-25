Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Dry weather for now, but rain is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another chilly night in the panhandle, but it won’t be quite as cold as it was Wednesday morning. Lows will be near 40 inland w/temps near 50 at the coast. On Thanksgiving we will see more clouds and an increase in humidity. Highs will reach to near 70. A cold front will bring clouds and a small chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. Skies will clear out during the day Friday. Temps will start near 55 and warm into the upper 60s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

