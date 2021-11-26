PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not everyone will have a Christmas dinner, but you can help change that.

Donate to the #850Strong Holiday Food Drive, a tradition started after Hurricane Michael to make sure our neighbors had a holiday meal.

If you would like to donate canned or boxed foods, you can drop off items at the NewsChannel 7 station in Panama City Beach or go by one of our partners’ locations: Gulf Coast Electric Coop, West Florida Electric Coop, Counts Real Estate, Peaden Air Conditioning, Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital, or Big Boss Stores.

You can drop off a donation at any of these locations until December 13th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.