Advertisement

Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise

By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - A basketball fan got quite a surprise during an Orlando Magic game.

The moment happened when James and Taylor Baily popped up on the big screen during the kiss-cam.

“When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom, that’s just when my jaw dropped and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” James Baily said.

Taylor Baily said she learned she was pregnant only a few days before the game and wanted to do something big to tell James Baily.

“My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way, so I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam,” she said.

Taylor Baily planned the whole thing in secret and brought her parents along for the surprise as well.

“Shortly after it happened, the messages started pouring in. We saw you on Sports Center. We saw you on this, we saw you on that,” James Baily said.

The couple now has a memory that will last a lifetime and something to be even more grateful for this Thanksgiving.

“We haven’t even eaten turkey yet and it’s already the best Thanksgiving ever,” James Baily said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.
Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash
Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was...
Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night
Suzuki is bringing a testing center here to Bay County.
A new business will be splashing into Panama City
Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to a scheme to defraud millions from Gaetz family
Local business employees get to enjoy the day off with loved ones on thanksgiving.
Local Businesses Closing On Thanksgiving

Latest News

An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise
Thanksgiving for some means feasting and football and for others it means getting a head start...
Stores remain closed on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Black Friday preparations
This house at 1306 Vermont Avenue creates a light show, with hopes of putting a smile on...
Fifth annual Lynn Haven house light show returns
Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews plays at Alice's on Bayview.
Local ukulele orchestra plays for tips to give back to community