Advertisement

Black Friday shoppers flock to Pier Park

Shoppers chat with an employee on Black Friday
Shoppers chat with an employee on Black Friday(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local shoppers braved the below average temperatures early Friday morning to start Black Friday shopping. Pier Park’s Town Center was filled with eager customers looking for the best deals of the day.

The National Retail Federation predicts November and December holiday sales will grow 10.5 percent more than 2020, with consumers spending more than $850,000,000.

If you haven’t got your shopping in yet, one Pier Park patron had some advice for getting out there this weekend.

“Go to the boutiques, because a lot of the boutiques do really good shopping and compare. I went to other stores, and I got nicer quality things, at the boutiques, that maybe the other stores have, but they’re the same price. You can get nicer quality things for a better price,” Erynn Richardson, a Black Friday shopper, said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzuki is bringing a testing center here to Bay County.
A new business will be splashing into Panama City
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.
Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash
Thanksgiving for some means feasting and football and for others it means getting a head start...
Stores remain closed on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Black Friday preparations
Local business employees get to enjoy the day off with loved ones on thanksgiving.
Local Businesses Closing On Thanksgiving
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time

Latest News

Staff at Ronnie's Auto Shop prepare a Christmas Tree for a customer
Ronnie’s Christmas tree lot returns
You can drop off canned or boxed goods at any of these locations, or at our station in Panama...
#850Strong Holiday Food Drive
Andy Gross, a comedian, magician and ventriloquist, joined us in studio to talk about his...
Comedian, magician, and ventriloquist talks upcoming performances in Panama City Beach
Andy Gross, a comedian, magician and ventriloquist, joined us in studio to talk about his...
Andy Gross Interview