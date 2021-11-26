Black Friday shoppers flock to Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local shoppers braved the below average temperatures early Friday morning to start Black Friday shopping. Pier Park’s Town Center was filled with eager customers looking for the best deals of the day.

The National Retail Federation predicts November and December holiday sales will grow 10.5 percent more than 2020, with consumers spending more than $850,000,000.

If you haven’t got your shopping in yet, one Pier Park patron had some advice for getting out there this weekend.

“Go to the boutiques, because a lot of the boutiques do really good shopping and compare. I went to other stores, and I got nicer quality things, at the boutiques, that maybe the other stores have, but they’re the same price. You can get nicer quality things for a better price,” Erynn Richardson, a Black Friday shopper, said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.