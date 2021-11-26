Breezy & Chilly Black Friday Shopping Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have a breezy and cool day ahead as high pressure builds in behind a cold front that brought us a few showers earlier this morning. Highs today will be in the mid to lower 60s with winds out of the north around 15 mph. As high pressure settles in, colder weather will also be settling in which will bring us a cold overnight tonight. Lows across much of northwest Florida will be in the 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect through Saturday morning at 8am.

The first half of our weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s. On Sunday, the next trough will approach the southeast which will bring us more clouds than sunshine and highs again in the 60s. Behind this system, another dome of high pressure will build in across the southeast keeping us sunny as we look towards next week. We will also see a gradual warm up in our temperatures to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees which is average for this time of year.

