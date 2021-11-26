Advertisement

Fifth annual Lynn Haven house light show returns

This house at 1306 Vermont Avenue creates a light show, with hopes of putting a smile on everyone's face, no matter your age.
This house at 1306 Vermont Avenue creates a light show, with hopes of putting a smile on everyone's face, no matter your age.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might be Thanksgiving Day, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lynn Haven for the start of one show back for its fifth year.

This house at 1306 Vermont Avenue creates a light show, with hopes of putting a smile on everyone’s face, no matter your age. Homeowner and creator David Price said this year, he added about 18,000 more lights, 12 new control panels, five spotlights, and one of the mega-trees is ten feet taller.

The theme this year is Disney. Price said putting together Disney music not only tells a story but has a message inside of the 20-minute show.

“Everybody can have a better life, you just have to put your heart into it. It’s okay to have friends help you along the way. It’s looking forward to a better future within yourself. set goals and achieve these goals,” said Price.

For the second year in a row, Price is partnering with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to collect unwrapped toys for Project 25. They’re also collecting non-perishable food items to benefit Angels Pantry. 100% of everything collected goes back into Bay County.

Price said next year, he hopes to make it bigger and better.

