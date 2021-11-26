Local Panama City Beach Church Feeds Homeless On Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is all about being grateful for what we have. But it is also a day to give back. This is exactly what members of the Ark Church in Panama City Beach did Thursday afternoon.

Church members said that they began cooking at midnight Wednesday night. They made a feast of turkey, ham, rolls, potatoes, pies, and more for their transitional housing residents as well as some of our local homeless. The church hall opened its doors Thursday afternoon to welcome everyone in to enjoy some good food and fellowship.

“We’re just like family. This is where we work, this is where we hang out, this is where they live. Those kinds of relationships are pretty priceless so today’s the day to celebrate that and give thanks to each other, " Michael Bennett, Director of the Arch Church said.

One member of this church has been helped in many ways financially, physically, and spiritually, and is now working as the head of the women’s transitional house giving back to those who need it most.

“When you see the brokenness but then watch over a period of time the light that comes back in their face, it’s just great,” Taye Vickers, Head of the Women’s Transitional Home said.

The church has taken part in the mission of helping those in need for the last eight years. They also tell us they plan to continue this tradition on Thanksgiving for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.