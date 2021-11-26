Organizations taking donations to provide Christmas for Bay County kids.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to start off the holidays than to give back to the children in need in Bay County?

Stuff the Bus kicked off a three-day toy drive at the Lynn Haven Walmart on Friday before their big event in December.

“This is actually our 10th year of stuffing our bus full of toys for kids. In fact, we have been able to grow over the past couple of years we actually filled two semi-trucks every year,” Skip Bondur, the Stuff the Bus Coordinator, said.

If you don’t know, starting December 5th, Skip will be living on top of his bus. That is until he reaches his donation goal for the season.

“I will be there until we hit our goals of 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes, and 10,000 pounds of food for Bay County kids,” Bondur said.

Stuff the Bus is not the only organization helping to save Christmas this year. Project 25 has been providing Christmas to kids in Bay County for more than 40 years.

“I have seen children over the last 35 years that I have been involved in it and have seen the parents just so grateful and that just does my heart good knowing that we were able to help,” Becky Johns, the Project 25 Coordinator, said.

If you are out shopping this holiday season, you can always pick up a toy or two for those who may not otherwise have presents under the tree.

“It doesn’t have to be a $50 toy it can be a $5 toy. A toy to a child that doesn’t have anything is worth a million dollars,” Johns said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will be taking donations for Project 25 all the way up until Christmas Eve. You can drop off donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

