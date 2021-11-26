Advertisement

Organizations taking donations to provide Christmas for Bay County kids

Organizations taking donations to provide Christmas for Bay County kids.
Organizations taking donations to provide Christmas for Bay County kids.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What better way to start off the holidays than to give back to the children in need in Bay County?

Stuff the Bus kicked off a three-day toy drive at the Lynn Haven Walmart on Friday before their big event in December.

“This is actually our 10th year of stuffing our bus full of toys for kids. In fact, we have been able to grow over the past couple of years we actually filled two semi-trucks every year,” Skip Bondur, the Stuff the Bus Coordinator, said.

If you don’t know, starting December 5th, Skip will be living on top of his bus. That is until he reaches his donation goal for the season.

“I will be there until we hit our goals of 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes, and 10,000 pounds of food for Bay County kids,” Bondur said.

Stuff the Bus is not the only organization helping to save Christmas this year. Project 25 has been providing Christmas to kids in Bay County for more than 40 years.

“I have seen children over the last 35 years that I have been involved in it and have seen the parents just so grateful and that just does my heart good knowing that we were able to help,” Becky Johns, the Project 25 Coordinator, said.

If you are out shopping this holiday season, you can always pick up a toy or two for those who may not otherwise have presents under the tree.

“It doesn’t have to be a $50 toy it can be a $5 toy. A toy to a child that doesn’t have anything is worth a million dollars,” Johns said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will be taking donations for Project 25 all the way up until Christmas Eve. You can drop off donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzuki is bringing a testing center here to Bay County.
A new business will be splashing into Panama City
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.
Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Thanksgiving for some means feasting and football and for others it means getting a head start...
Stores remain closed on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Black Friday preparations
Local business employees get to enjoy the day off with loved ones on thanksgiving.
Local Businesses Closing On Thanksgiving

Latest News

Shoppers chat with an employee on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers flock to Pier Park
Staff at Ronnie's Auto Shop prepare a Christmas Tree for a customer
Ronnie’s Christmas tree lot returns
You can drop off canned or boxed goods at any of these locations, or at our station in Panama...
#850Strong Holiday Food Drive
Andy Gross, a comedian, magician and ventriloquist, joined us in studio to talk about his...
Comedian, magician, and ventriloquist talks upcoming performances in Panama City Beach