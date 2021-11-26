Advertisement

Ronnie’s Christmas tree lot returns

Staff at Ronnie's Auto Shop prepare a Christmas Tree for a customer
Staff at Ronnie's Auto Shop prepare a Christmas Tree for a customer
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After missing last year, Ronnie’s Auto Repair has brought back their annual Christmas tree lot.

Last week, Ronnie traveled to Boone, North Carolina, and brought back dozens of trees to sell in the shop’s parking lot. They have trees ranging from 7 to 11 feet and prices from $98-273. All proceeds from this year’s tree sales will be donated to St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church.

Ronnie’s is located at 7724 Panama City Beach Parkway.

The staff at Ronnie’s wants the public to know that while they have plenty of trees now, once they sell out, they will not be getting any more trees.

