Shore Dogs Grill Hosts Free Turkey Dinner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks and giving back. This is exactly what the crew at Shore Dogs Grill has been doing for the last six years.

Thursday kicked off the 6th Annual Turkey Dinner at Shore Dogs Grill in Panama City Beach.

Anyone was welcome to stop by for a free hot Thanksgiving meal. Shore Dogs served 10 smoked turkeys, all the fixings, had live music and enjoyed being together with folks in the community.

“This is day one leading into Christmas. This is the holiday season and this is when you should be opening up your doors and your hearts. I mean 365 a year of course but this time of year is when it’s time for everybody to get together and just be one,” Kevin Simek, Owner of Shore Dogs said.

Kevin said they are grateful that they got to host this dinner for their community and look forward to carrying this tradition for many years to come.

