Advertisement

Stores remain closed on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Black Friday preparations

Thanksgiving for some means feasting and football and for others it means getting a head start...
Thanksgiving for some means feasting and football and for others it means getting a head start on Black Friday shopping.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving for some means feasting and football, and for others it means getting a head start on Black Friday shopping.

However, empty parking lots and next to no foot traffic could be seen at Pier Park on Thanksgiving Day. This is because many, if not most stores decided to stay closed.

“It is a little odd and it’s somewhat disappointing. I’ll look in the window and see something I really like and then the store is closed. That kind of sucks,” Vacationer Jaydon Carlson said.

Even big retail stores like Walmart, Target, and Michaels made the change to permanently stay closed Thanksgiving. Initiative shoppers said is better.

“I think it’s positive. I think it’s good to be with friends and family and take the whole day off,” Vacationer Graeme Coates.

“I kind of understand when you talk about the perspective of people staying at home with families, but it is kind of disappointing,” said Carlson.

A disappointing sight for some could also be seen over in Panama City. Best Buy is notorious for having long lines of people waiting on Thanksgiving Day. But this line isn’t as long as usual.

“I think things are changing because of technology. A lot of people do it online these days and keep away from the long lines and waking up early to go to the store,” said Coates.

And some believe the pandemic is the reason for the Black Friday changes.

“Yeah, it’s mostly all online now. I know it used to be a big thing with everyone lining up and everything, but you just don’t see it anymore,” Panama City Beach Resident Jessica Hoving.

Even though you might not see long lines and open stores on Thanksgiving Day, shoppers seem to be welcoming the change.

And for those who want to continue the tradition of getting up early on Black Friday, Best Buy will be open at 5 am, as well as Walmart. Target opens up at 7 am.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.
Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash
Troopers said a Marianna man was killed Tuesday night after his truck hit a fence while he was...
Marianna man killed in fatal crash Tuesday night
Suzuki is bringing a testing center here to Bay County.
A new business will be splashing into Panama City
Stephen M. Alford, 62, Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach man pleads guilty to a scheme to defraud millions from Gaetz family
Local business employees get to enjoy the day off with loved ones on thanksgiving.
Local Businesses Closing On Thanksgiving

Latest News

This house at 1306 Vermont Avenue creates a light show, with hopes of putting a smile on...
Fifth annual Lynn Haven house light show returns
Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews plays at Alice's on Bayview.
Local ukulele orchestra plays for tips to give back to community
Shore Dogs Grill host free dinner for community on Thanksgiving
Shore Dogs Grill Hosts Free Turkey Dinner
Thanksgiving dinner hosted by church for the homeless.
Local Panama City Beach Church Feeds Homeless On Thanksgiving