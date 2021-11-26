Advertisement

Woman’s body parts found in Florida bay; man charged with murder

By WFTS staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Several body parts belonging to a missing woman have been washing up in McKay Bay.

Police said a man who she reportedly knew is now facing murder charges.

On Nov. 11, body parts began washing up in the bay. It was the same day Stephanie Crone-Overholts was reported missing in Erie, Pennsylvania, by her mother.

Police said they were able to identify Crone-Overholts by a distinctive tattoo that included the name of her son.

On Wednesday, Tampa Police said they caught one of the last people to see her alive, Robert Kessler, in a lie.

“He told us that Stephanie was staying there for a while, however, but had left,” said Ruben Delgado, Tampa Police Department interim chief.

They’ve charged him with her murder.

“In fact, we located some of Stephanie’s blood in her car, and we did a search warrant on Mr. Kessler’s house where we found more blood and a pair of shoes,” Delgado said.

Tampa Police said there are still a lot of holes in the timeline between when the two met and when Crone-Overholts died.

“According to Kessler, it was he met her somewhere at a fast-food restaurant, and she had said she was living out of her car at the time so he invited her to live with him,” Delgado said.

Police are asking for people who may have seen them together to call in and tell them anything you know.

In the meantime, police say Kessler is already in jail on unrelated drug charges.

“He’s been in prison several times, and a lot of it is for drug activity. He is currently in custody now for a drug charge,” Delgado said.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzuki is bringing a testing center here to Bay County.
A new business will be splashing into Panama City
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 69 near Bone Yard Road.
Georgia woman injured in Jackson County traffic crash
Thanksgiving for some means feasting and football and for others it means getting a head start...
Stores remain closed on Thanksgiving Day ahead of Black Friday preparations
Local business employees get to enjoy the day off with loved ones on thanksgiving.
Local Businesses Closing On Thanksgiving
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time

Latest News

Andy Gross, a comedian, magician and ventriloquist, joined us in studio to talk about his...
Andy Gross Interview
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in several months as investors reacted to a...
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
New omicron COVID-19 variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Stephanie Crone-Overholts was reported missing in Erie, Pennsylvania, by her mother.
Woman's body parts found in Florida bay; man faces murder charges