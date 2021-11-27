Annual Oaks by the Bay Christmas tree lighting held Friday

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christmas spirit could be felt in Historic St. Andrews, with one popular tradition turning Oaks By The Bay Park into a winter wonderland tonight.

It was the official lighting of the St. Andrews Christmas tree. What makes this eight-foot tree so special is it was planted after Hurricane Michael blew down the original. Visitors to the park have watched it grow since. Other light decorations illuminated the park for people of all ages to enjoy.

“It’s really nice. This is a community effort. We’ve had over 100 volunteers out to put these lights out over the last three weekends. We have a lot of community history here. We have some recreations of some historic homes and buildings, so you can learn a little about the history of St. Andrews and then also just to come out and enjoy our lovely weather, our beautiful downtown St. Andrews and support our community by dining, shopping and drinking,” Official Lamplighter of St. Andrews Matthew Cole said.

This Christmas exhibit is free for all and runs until the second week of January.

