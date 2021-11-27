Beach Home for the Holiday’s setting “records” this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might only be the day after Thanksgiving, but it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Panama City Beach. One popular Christmas event is making it’s sixth annual return this weekend after not being held last year due to the pandemic.

Some might dream of a white Christmas and others might dream of a sandy Christmas in Panama City Beach.

“A lot of people think that Santa doesn’t come to Florida, but he sure does,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

And Santa Claus sure came to town, right here at Beach Home For The Holidays.

“We’re super thrilled and excited for this event. It’s one of our favorites. It’s a great event to make new family traditions,” said Rudd.

Traditions that take the holiday spirit to a whole new level.

“Now that I realize how cool it is, like I didn’t know there was a whole Christmas tree, movies, all this. It’s cool,” Melanie Norman, a resident of Panama City Beach said.

“I originally thought it was just Santa too, but this is great. I really like this a lot,” Hannah Norman, Panama City Beach resident said.

But the waves of holiday cheer don’t stop there.

“We love it. It just looks so awesome. You got everything from Santa, to the s’mores, to the movie. It looks very festive,” said Terry Rigdon who was vacationing in the area.

Festivity that could be seen throughout Aaron Bessant Park, no matter your age.

“You can tell there’s a lot of festivity with everybody with their hats and their attire and the whole atmosphere,” said Nick Stone, resident of Panama City Beach.

And what’s the most wonderful time of the year, without bringing the beach community together as one.

“It’s perfect, especially for a beach place because you do have a great mix of vacationers and locals also that get to enjoy it and I think it’s fabulous that everybody gets to do it and bring in the Christmas spirit like this,” said Rigdon.

And you could say, all people wanted for Christmas was to kick off the season on the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches.

“It’s looking like this is going to be a record year.” said Paul Casto, Panama City Beach Councilman .

Country music star Josh Turner also performed Friday night, followed by a fireworks show. This free event opens again Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with more campfires, s’more’s, and Santa’s village, followed by a performance from the Panama City Symphony Orchestra and fireworks show.

