Bay County Shooting Range holds Shooting for the Stars event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Shooting Range held its first-night shoot where participants were able to shoot for the stars on Saturday night.

“This is ideal weather right here. I mean it’s cool, you put your sweatshirt on. You’re not hot, there are no bugs, So I mean it’s fun,” Jeff Saylor, a local participant, said.

The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand.

Saylor was just one of many participants who came out to test out his skills.

“My grandson brought him out here so he can shoot. He ended up signing me up, so I had to shoot against him,” Ed Williams, a local participant, said.

Participants had the opportunity to shoot at different clay targets throughout the event.

“If you haven’t tried them it’s a lot of fun. I mean there are people who come out here and have a lot of fun, bust a few clays and that’s about it,” Levi Hase, a local participant, said.

For Hase and Williams, they say it was a great family experience to face off against one another.

“It’s a pretty good bonding experience, it’s something fun to do, he knows a lot about it,” Hase said.

“It’s a lot of fun, I appreciate them doing it,” Williams said.

The event lasted for several hours and allowed participants to come out and shoot 25 clay targets for under ten dollars.

The next shooting for the stars event will be held on December 18th.

