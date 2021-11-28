Christmas tree extravaganza held at Papa Joe’s Bayside

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is now a thing of the past, and Christmas trees are popping up everywhere.

One local Christmas tree shop has popped up at Papa Joe’s Bayside.

The fresh-cut trees ranged from five to ten feet tall.

Attendees not only could shop for trees, but could purchase from several vendors, enjoy good music, and enjoy food trucks.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit a local children’s advocacy center.

”Children are our future actually. So if we don’t take care of them they might not take care of us. So yeah the children are our future and they’re just precious little gems of innocence and what we need to do is take care of them,” Cindy Sunshine Williams, a staff member, said.

Several vendors were also selling different Christmas-themed goods.

”In our booth, we’re actually personalizing Christmas gifts for people. We’re doing cups and blankets and towels and backpacks and personalizing it for people. A lot of people have liked that because they can get something different,” Judie Burant, of Burant Beach Crafts, said.

The trees will be sold on Sunday at Lighthouse Church starting at 8 a.m until they are sold out.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.