Cloudy & Chilly Saturday Night, Scattered Showers & Cool Temps on Sunday

By Jenny Brown
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight will be cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s. A storm system approaching us from the west will send some moisture our way on Sunday. There is a 20-30% coverage of scattered showers throughout the day, otherwise we will be under cloudy skies. It will be a cool day as well with highs only reaching the lower 60s.

Behind this system, a dome of high pressure will build in across the southeast starting Monday. This will put us under sunny skies as we look towards next week. We will also see a gradual warm up in our temperatures to the lower 70s by midweek, which is closer to average for this time of year.

