History Class Brewing Company hosts Roll Out Casual Bike Ride

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now that we are a few days past Thanksgiving and we may or may not be still eating leftovers, one local business in Panama City decided to offer a casual way to burn off some of those turkey calories.

Sunday, people gathered in Historic Downtown Panama City for the History Class sponsored Roll Out Casual Bike Ride.

The slow five-mile ride was a round trip. It took riders through Historic Downtown, Beach Drive, and the Cove Neighborhood.

Organizers of the event said it was just a collection of friends casually riding their bikes together on public streets.

”We’re always looking for things for the community to do here at History Class. This is a gathering place for our community. So I thought why not, ride some bikes together. It turns out people like riding bikes, and they enjoy being which other. And they also like beer, so when we’re done I’m pretty sure some people are gonna have a beer,” Eric Darnell, History Class Brewing Company Social Media Marketer, said.

Darnell said the next big event history class be holding will be Mrs. Claus telling stories to kids over the next three Saturdays.

For more information, visit its Facebook page or visit its location in Historic Downtown Panama City at 6 E 4th St, Panama City, FL 32401.

