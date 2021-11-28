Advertisement

History Class Brewing Company hosts Roll Out Casual Bike Ride

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now that we are a few days past Thanksgiving and we may or may not be still eating leftovers, one local business in Panama City decided to offer a casual way to burn off some of those turkey calories.

Sunday, people gathered in Historic Downtown Panama City for the History Class sponsored Roll Out Casual Bike Ride.

The slow five-mile ride was a round trip. It took riders through Historic Downtown, Beach Drive, and the Cove Neighborhood.

Organizers of the event said it was just a collection of friends casually riding their bikes together on public streets.

”We’re always looking for things for the community to do here at History Class. This is a gathering place for our community. So I thought why not, ride some bikes together. It turns out people like riding bikes, and they enjoy being which other. And they also like beer, so when we’re done I’m pretty sure some people are gonna have a beer,” Eric Darnell, History Class Brewing Company Social Media Marketer, said.

Darnell said the next big event history class be holding will be Mrs. Claus telling stories to kids over the next three Saturdays.

For more information, visit its Facebook page or visit its location in Historic Downtown Panama City at 6 E 4th St, Panama City, FL 32401.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some might dream of a white Christmas and others might dream of a sandy Christmas in Panama...
Beach Home for the Holiday’s setting “records” this weekend
Stephanie Crone-Overholts was reported missing in Erie, Pennsylvania, by her mother.
Woman’s body parts found in Florida bay; man charged with murder
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Andy Gross, a comedian, magician and ventriloquist, joined us in studio to talk about his...
Comedian, magician, and ventriloquist talks upcoming performances in Panama City Beach
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

Latest News

History Class Bike Ride
History Class Bike Ride
While Black Friday sales are still lingering at big-box stores, small businesses had the...
Small Business Saturday
The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand.
Bay County Shooting Range holds Shooting for the Stars event
Attendees not only could shop for trees, but could purchase from several vendors, enjoy good...
Christmas Tree Extravaganza held at Papa Joe's Bayside