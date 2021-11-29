Armed robbery in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is searching for a suspect who is believed to be armed.

Officers say they responded to an armed robbery at a laundromat early Monday morning.

The owner of the Fresh Scent Coin and Laundry made the 911 call saying a black male entered the laundromat showing a gun and demanding money. Authorities say he then stole an unknown amount of money and ran. He was last seen running south in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as about 5′7″ feet tall, 210 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing all black and a white face covering.

“If anyone sees this individual, they should consider him dangerous at this point,” Corporal Kristain Shaw with the Panama City Police Department said. “He was last seen with a firearm. They can call 911 or they can submit an anonymous tip through our tip 411 Program. Any assistance would be appreciated. The way we solve crimes in Panama City is with the assistance of the public.”

This is all the information available at this time. We will continue to update you here and on social media as we learn more.

