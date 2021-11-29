Advertisement

Armed robbery in Panama City

The suspect was last seen in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
The suspect was last seen in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is searching for a suspect who is believed to be armed.

Officers say they responded to an armed robbery at a laundromat early Monday morning.

The owner of the Fresh Scent Coin and Laundry made the 911 call saying a black male entered the laundromat showing a gun and demanding money. Authorities say he then stole an unknown amount of money and ran. He was last seen running south in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as about 5′7″ feet tall, 210 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing all black and a white face covering.

“If anyone sees this individual, they should consider him dangerous at this point,” Corporal Kristain Shaw with the Panama City Police Department said. “He was last seen with a firearm. They can call 911 or they can submit an anonymous tip through our tip 411 Program. Any assistance would be appreciated. The way we solve crimes in Panama City is with the assistance of the public.”

This is all the information available at this time. We will continue to update you here and on social media as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand.
Bay County Shooting Range holds Shooting for the Stars event
Attendees not only could shop for trees, but could purchase from several vendors, enjoy good...
Christmas tree extravaganza held at Papa Joe’s Bayside
A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
People gathered in Historic Downtown Panama City on Sunday for the History Class sponsored Roll...
History Class Brewing Company hosts Roll Out Casual Bike Ride

Latest News

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is hustling and bustling with the arrivals and...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sees busy holiday travel season
Decorating your Christmas Tree
Decorating your Christmas Tree
WJHG will host its Christmas concert after the tree lighting.
Christmas spirit in Lynn Haven
Lynn Christmas Parade and Lights
Lynn Haven Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade