Christmas spirit in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven will be lighting up with Christmas spirit this week.

On Tuesday, November 30th, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Sharon Sheffield Park the City of Lynn Haven will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event. Following the tree lighting, WJHG will host its Second Annual Holiday Spectacular featuring many of our WJHG team and other local talents.

Santa and Mrs. Clause and their elves will be at the event, along with free hot chocolate.

On Saturday, December 4th, starting at 9 a.m., Lynn Haven will host its Annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Parade route will begin on Florida Avenue in Lynn Haven.

For more information on the Christmas events in Lynn Haven, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.