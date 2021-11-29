Advertisement

Christmas spirit in Lynn Haven

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven will be lighting up with Christmas spirit this week.

On Tuesday, November 30th, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Sharon Sheffield Park the City of Lynn Haven will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event. Following the tree lighting, WJHG will host its Second Annual Holiday Spectacular featuring many of our WJHG team and other local talents.

Santa and Mrs. Clause and their elves will be at the event, along with free hot chocolate.

On Saturday, December 4th, starting at 9 a.m., Lynn Haven will host its Annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Parade route will begin on Florida Avenue in Lynn Haven.

For more information on the Christmas events in Lynn Haven, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand.
Bay County Shooting Range holds Shooting for the Stars event
Attendees not only could shop for trees, but could purchase from several vendors, enjoy good...
Christmas tree extravaganza held at Papa Joe’s Bayside
Some might dream of a white Christmas and others might dream of a sandy Christmas in Panama...
Beach Home for the Holiday’s setting “records” this weekend
People gathered in Historic Downtown Panama City on Sunday for the History Class sponsored Roll...
History Class Brewing Company hosts Roll Out Casual Bike Ride

Latest News

Decorating your Christmas Tree
Decorating your Christmas Tree
Lynn Christmas Parade and Lights
Lynn Haven Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade
A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
FHP Holiday Driving Safety Tips: Check your tires.
FHP Holiday Driving Safety Tips: Check your tires