Local Christmas tree lot effected by tree shortage.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Christmas trees aplenty can be seen at the tree lot at Ronnie’s Auto Repair, that is for now. The lot only has around 150 trees this year compared to having over 300 trees in years past.

“It was very difficult getting trees this year,” Ronald Owens, owner, said. “We settle for just the premium trees only which makes it even harder. They are all that we call number one trees. The growers just don’t have as many trees.”

But what is causing this tree shortage?

“What really occurred goes back to 10 or 12 years ago when the economy was really bad and the growers were left with a lot of trees and no one to buy them so they stopped planting,” Owens said.

When the demand for trees picked up again there was an empty void all because of the length of time it takes for a tree to grow.

“When it takes 8 years for an 8-foot tree, that’s a long time,” Owens said.

Ronnie’s tree lot always donates the proceeds to local churches.

“We have always been a nonprofit and we do it for the local churches this year we have scaled back to St. Bernadette catholic church just because of the number of trees we have,” Owens said. “It would be small potatoes for four different churches. We do it totally for that charity.”

The lot will be selling trees daily starting at 1 p.m until they are all gone. Ronnie’s is located at 7724 Panama City Beach Parkway.

