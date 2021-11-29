Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with skies clearing out as our latest front has passed through. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for the next several days!

It’s a chilly Monday morning with temperatures down into the 40s inland to near 50 on the coast. We’ll need to dress warmly for the morning hours. Temperatures take time to warm up as we’ll only reach the 50s by mid morning and for lunch. Eventually we’ll warm into the 60s this afternoon with highs near 64 for about an hour. Under the sunshine that will feel pleasantly cool but you’ll want to keep the extra layer on.

It’ll be another chilly night with temperatures down into the 30s for most. Beach locations may be the only spots that stay into the 40s by Tuesday morning. It’s possible some locations inland flirt with the freezing point and some frost is possible for only the coldest spots tonight.

High pressure settles in for the week ahead and that will lead toward plenty of sunshine. Eventually we’ll see temperatures warming up throughout the week with highs in the 70s by midweek, low to mid 70s by the week’s end.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with cool highs gradually warming up to the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has sunny to mostly sunny skies for the week ahead with temperatures returning to the 70s by midweek.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand.
Bay County Shooting Range holds Shooting for the Stars event
Attendees not only could shop for trees, but could purchase from several vendors, enjoy good...
Christmas tree extravaganza held at Papa Joe’s Bayside
Some might dream of a white Christmas and others might dream of a sandy Christmas in Panama...
Beach Home for the Holiday’s setting “records” this weekend
People gathered in Historic Downtown Panama City on Sunday for the History Class sponsored Roll...
History Class Brewing Company hosts Roll Out Casual Bike Ride

Latest News

Sunny and cool Monday ahead following a gloomy Sunday!
Skies Clearing Sunday Night, Sunny & Cool Monday Ahead!
Sunday looks to be a bit gloomy across northwest Florida.
Cloudy & Chilly Saturday Night, Scattered Showers & Cool Temps on Sunday
Mixed sun and clouds, breezy, and cool.
Breezy & Chilly Black Friday Shopping Forecast
Thanksgiving forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast