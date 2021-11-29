Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with skies clearing out as our latest front has passed through. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for the next several days!

It’s a chilly Monday morning with temperatures down into the 40s inland to near 50 on the coast. We’ll need to dress warmly for the morning hours. Temperatures take time to warm up as we’ll only reach the 50s by mid morning and for lunch. Eventually we’ll warm into the 60s this afternoon with highs near 64 for about an hour. Under the sunshine that will feel pleasantly cool but you’ll want to keep the extra layer on.

It’ll be another chilly night with temperatures down into the 30s for most. Beach locations may be the only spots that stay into the 40s by Tuesday morning. It’s possible some locations inland flirt with the freezing point and some frost is possible for only the coldest spots tonight.

High pressure settles in for the week ahead and that will lead toward plenty of sunshine. Eventually we’ll see temperatures warming up throughout the week with highs in the 70s by midweek, low to mid 70s by the week’s end.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with cool highs gradually warming up to the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has sunny to mostly sunny skies for the week ahead with temperatures returning to the 70s by midweek.

