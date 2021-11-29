Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sees busy holiday travel season

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is hustling and bustling with the arrivals and departures.

“Last night our 6 a.m. flight got canceled, and we had to scramble and get a new flight on a different airline. It was hard to figure out, but we figured it out,” Harry Gleim, who’s visiting from Bellows Falls, Vermont, said.

Glimm says he ran into trouble trying to travel this holiday season, but some did not have these issues.

Brandon Thompson is visiting the area for work but, plans to enjoy the trip for what it’s worth.

“I’m actually on a business trip, I work for a regulatory company. So I’m here with friends, and we’re just traveling here for training and have a little vacay as well,” Thompson, who’s visiting from Memphis, Tennessee, said.

Last week we spoke with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan on how he expected this year’s travel numbers to play out compared to last year.

“Normally this time of year, we have a shorter holiday. But it’s a lot of people travel,” McClellan said.

He expects there will also be peak days as people continue to return into Monday and Tuesday morning.

