Skies Clearing Sunday Night, Sunny & Cool Monday Ahead!

By Jenny Brown
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies will be clearing tonight with some patchy fog by tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to mid-40s. The passage of a cold front will bring us sunshine and cool temps for Monday with a cold overnight Monday night with lows in the 30s under clear skies. High pressure will build in across the southeast putting us under sunny skies this week. We will also see a gradual warm up in our temperatures to the lower 70s by midweek as the high slides east.

