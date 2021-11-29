Advertisement

Text message threat leads to arrest

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.(kold)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school lead to an arrest. According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Buddy Brown, the individual responsible for claiming to have a hit list of students at Poplar Springs School is currently in custody.

The Superintendent also says that all of Holmes District Schools will be in session Monday along with all scheduled extracurricular activities. This is an ongoing investigation and the district says they have no further comments right now while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand.
Bay County Shooting Range holds Shooting for the Stars event
Attendees not only could shop for trees, but could purchase from several vendors, enjoy good...
Christmas tree extravaganza held at Papa Joe’s Bayside
Some might dream of a white Christmas and others might dream of a sandy Christmas in Panama...
Beach Home for the Holiday’s setting “records” this weekend
People gathered in Historic Downtown Panama City on Sunday for the History Class sponsored Roll...
History Class Brewing Company hosts Roll Out Casual Bike Ride

Latest News

Decorating your Christmas Tree
Decorating your Christmas Tree
WJHG will host its Christmas concert after the tree lighting.
Christmas spirit in Lynn Haven
Lynn Christmas Parade and Lights
Lynn Haven Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade
FHP Holiday Driving Safety Tips: Check your tires.
FHP Holiday Driving Safety Tips: Check your tires