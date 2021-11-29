Text message threat leads to arrest

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school lead to an arrest. According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Buddy Brown, the individual responsible for claiming to have a hit list of students at Poplar Springs School is currently in custody.

The Superintendent also says that all of Holmes District Schools will be in session Monday along with all scheduled extracurricular activities. This is an ongoing investigation and the district says they have no further comments right now while the investigation continues.

