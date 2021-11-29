Advertisement

Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- After a two month investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, two local men are now facing several human trafficking charges.

According to a press release, the Florida Department of Children & Families received a report in September 2021 that a child in Bay County was producing pornographic images and videos to sell online. We’re told they were doing so to allegedly help pay the rent for William Berkley, a 17-year-old male from Panama City.

Through the investigation, officials said they also learned Christian Grogan, a 20-year-old from Panama City Beach, was allegedly paying the same victim as well as two others for sexual acts. Deputies said Grogan was aware the victims were all minors.

Christian Grogan was one of two men recently arrested by Bay County Sheriff's Deputies and is now charged with three counts of human trafficking.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Deputies said Grogan was arrested in December 2020 for allegedly having sex with an underage victim. They said he’s currently on probation for that offense. Investigators said because his latest arrest violates his probation, he’s now being held without bond at the Bay County Jail while he awaits his first appearance.

Officials said Grogan is now facing three counts of human trafficking. Berkley is facing a single count of human trafficking.

