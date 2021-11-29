Advertisement

Well-paying jobs without four years of college, White House highlights infrastructure law aimed to create opportunities

Biden to continue infrastructure push with visit to Minnesota.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will be back out on the road Tuesday– telling Americans why he thinks the new bipartisan infrastructure law is good for them.

The president will visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. The White House said the college is training students to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure.

Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said many of the jobs created by the infrastructure legislation will not require a four-year college degree. She also spoke about why Tuesday’s trip to Minnesota is important to the president.

Psaki said, “After visiting the college, he will deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver for the American people, create good paying union jobs, lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains.”

President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law earlier this month after it passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The legislation provides federal funding for roads, bridges, highways, commuter rail, broadband, and lead pipe removal. There’s also funding here aimed at climate change mitigation.

America Rising’s Executive Director Cassie Smedile says while the president’s visit is highlighting areas of broad agreement, Minnesotans should question other parts of the president’s agenda.

Smedile said, “It’s good to see the president out going to these cities and towns and talking directly to the American people, but outside of these quick blips, it seems that his priority really is these larger socialism packages. Which is going to be tough for Democrats in the midterms and 2022 and certainly going into 2024 to convince the American people that that’s what these legislators should have been spending their time on.”

The president’s trip comes as the Senate takes up a second key piece of the Biden agenda– a social infrastructure plan, which hinges on support from all 50 Democrats as Republicans have broadly voiced their opposition.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
The suspect was last seen in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Armed robbery in Panama City
The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand.
Bay County Shooting Range holds Shooting for the Stars event
Attendees not only could shop for trees, but could purchase from several vendors, enjoy good...
Christmas tree extravaganza held at Papa Joe’s Bayside

Latest News

For the first time, Floridians will be able to place legal sports bets on a game, thanks to the...
Floridians can legally gamble on sports games
We're learning insight into why the First District Court of Appeal struck down a lower court's...
Case against mask mandate ban will be expedited
A second school district in as many days has backed down and come into compliance with the...
School districts agree to comply with state’s mask and quarantine rules
The U.S. Department of Education is warning the Florida’s Department of Education it could...
U.S. Dept of Education threatens state education leaders over school masking
The state plans to replant millions of clams and oysters in an effort to purify polluted...
Manatees’ future raising concerns