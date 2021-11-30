Chipley getting full support from local fans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chipley is the last area football team standing in terms of the state playoffs! Coach Marcus Buchanan and his Tigers back on the practice field Monday as they prepare for a trip to the 1A state semifinals, and a game at Hawthorne Friday night. The Tigers now 9-3 on the season, with playoff wins over Holmes and Baker. That as the two-seed in 1A Region 1. Hawthorne is a 9-0 with wins over Wildwood and Pahokee in the playoffs. The Hornets, like the Tigers, with a first round bye. This the first trip to the state semi’s for Chipley in 11 seasons, the last appearance coming in 2011. They made it all the way to the 1A championship game that year, eventually losing to Jefferson. Monday after his team’s practice, I spoke with coach Buchanan about this run, starting with the fervor with which the school and the everyone around it are backing these Tigers!

“The town’s fired up.” coach Buchanan told me. “From barber shops to restaurants and churches. It’s all hands on deck. Everybody’s been real supportive and offered assistance. You know calling, texting, ‘is there any way we can help, what can we do to help? What do you need? What does the team need?’ Even going into last week the town was the same way, so just fired up to be there. And now that we were able to go into Baker and pull it off, you know it’s a new level of excitement, and the fever around here probably hasn’t been here in a long time.”

Coach Buchanan says the plan is to practice the first three days of this week, two hours each day. Then a one hour workout Thursday. They’ll load up the bus and head east to Hawthorne, which is about twenty minutes east of Gainesville, Friday morning at ten.

