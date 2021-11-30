Christmas crafts at Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Christmas, you can give the gift of a hand-crafted creation from Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations in St. Andrews.

Gypsybeach offers many different crafting classes for all ages.

On 12/3, the shop is offering a Christmas wine glass painting class. It will be from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. On 12/4, the shop is offering a stained glass angel making class. It will be from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. On 12/9 and 12/10 the shop is offering a Christmas ornament workshop. It will be from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. both nights. On 12/17, the shop is offering a heart hanger workshop. It will be from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Not only does Gypsybeach have a ton going on for the holidays, so does St. Andrews as a whole.

On 12/3 there will be a sip and shop around Historic St. Andrews. Santa will be coming to town the morning of 12/4. On the evening of 12/11, you’ll find a free horse-drawn carriage for the community to enjoy.

To hear more about all the town has to offer, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

