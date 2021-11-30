Advertisement

The Free Library on Wheels is looking for volunteers

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local book-mobile is keeping knowledge flowing all across Bay County.

The Free Library on Wheels, better known as “FLOW”, is on a mission to keep kids turning pages. FLOW rides around town delivering books to local schools, camps, and daycares in Bay County.

The story of flow starts back in 2019 after a grant from the St. Joe Community Foundation allowed for the purchase of the book-mobile. Since FLOW’s inception, about 20,000 books have been cracked open by local students.

FLOW will be stocked with another 20,000 books in January. The Bay County Public Library Foundation is looking for volunteers to help sort through the new books.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, contact theflowforbay@gmail.com or head to bcplfoundation.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking
Panama City Police have identified the stabbing suspect as Steven Evans. They say Evans died...
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
The suspect was last seen in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Armed robbery in Panama City
You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach...
No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later

Latest News

Giving back on Giving Tuesday
PCPD Police Chief VO
PC Trees LVOB
Survivors of the Dozier School for Boys are one step closer to being compensated after a Senate...
Dozier survivors one step closer to restitution