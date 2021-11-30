The Free Library on Wheels is looking for volunteers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local book-mobile is keeping knowledge flowing all across Bay County.

The Free Library on Wheels, better known as “FLOW”, is on a mission to keep kids turning pages. FLOW rides around town delivering books to local schools, camps, and daycares in Bay County.

The story of flow starts back in 2019 after a grant from the St. Joe Community Foundation allowed for the purchase of the book-mobile. Since FLOW’s inception, about 20,000 books have been cracked open by local students.

FLOW will be stocked with another 20,000 books in January. The Bay County Public Library Foundation is looking for volunteers to help sort through the new books.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, contact theflowforbay@gmail.com or head to bcplfoundation.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.