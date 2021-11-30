Advertisement

Local organizations hosting World Aids Day community event

By Jenna LeMair
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - PanCare along with BASIC and DOH-Bay are hosting a community event on December 3rd & 4th for World Aids Day.

The event is December 3rd and 4th at Grocery Outlet in Callaway 10am-2pm.

The event is open to all ages and will provide dental services, medical services, and HIV testing at no cost.

12 other community organizations will be there along with free food and giveaways throughout the entire event.

