Advertisement

Local prayer group hosts a food giveaway

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lord Save Our Children Intercessory Prayer Group out of Jackson County is looking to give back to the community this Christmas season.

The group will be hosting a food giveaway this Saturday, December 4th, at 3:00 p.m. It will be held at Madison Street Park Farmers Market at 2881 Madison Street.

Evangelist Gail Collins and Pastor Bobbie Donaldson joined NewsChannel 7 Tuesday morning to talk about the giveaway and what else the event will entail.

For more information, click the interview video attached to this web script.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
The suspect was last seen in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Armed robbery in Panama City
You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach...
No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later

Latest News

Stress less than holiday season
Stress less this holiday season
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos...
Time Travel Tuesday
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos...
Time Travel Tuesday
Lord Save Our Children Intercessory Prayer Group out of Jackson County is hosting a food...
Food Giveaway Interview