Local prayer group hosts a food giveaway

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lord Save Our Children Intercessory Prayer Group out of Jackson County is looking to give back to the community this Christmas season.

The group will be hosting a food giveaway this Saturday, December 4th, at 3:00 p.m. It will be held at Madison Street Park Farmers Market at 2881 Madison Street.

Evangelist Gail Collins and Pastor Bobbie Donaldson joined NewsChannel 7 Tuesday morning to talk about the giveaway and what else the event will entail.

For more information, click the interview video attached to this web script.

