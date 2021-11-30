Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle. Skies will be clear, winds will be light, and temperatures will fall into the low 30s inland & near 40 w/frost at the coast. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and it will be a bit warmer w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. Over the rest of the week we will see highs in the 70s Wednesday thru Friday w/lows in the 40s/50s. By Saturday a front will bring a small, 20%, chance of rain. Otherwise, the rest of the week and weekend should be sunny and dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.