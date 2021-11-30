Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The month of November will end on a cold note
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle. Skies will be clear, winds will be light, and temperatures will fall into the low 30s inland & near 40 w/frost at the coast. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and it will be a bit warmer w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. Over the rest of the week we will see highs in the 70s Wednesday thru Friday w/lows in the 40s/50s. By Saturday a front will bring a small, 20%, chance of rain. Otherwise, the rest of the week and weekend should be sunny and dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

