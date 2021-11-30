No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach Road, driving into the Coconut Creek Mini-Golf Course hitting and killing Baylor, 4, and Addie, 6, Kirchgessner. The driver of the truck was identified as Scott Donaldson.

“The death of anyone is a tragic event and it involves a lot of police investigative steps, but the death of two children goes that much more in-depth.” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Now a year later, the investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been made yet. This raises questions for some.

“The reason we don’t release as much information I know as the public would want to hear is that we want to ensure that the integrity of the investigation is well kept,” said Talamantez.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released half of Donaldson’s toxicology report in March, three months after the incident. Police originally told NewsChannel 7 getting these lab results back usually only takes four to six weeks.

“Part of the toxicology report which negates the myth going around that he was under the influence of alcohol.” State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, Larry Basford said.

On May 28, the state attorney’s office filed the motion for issuance of five subpoenas for medical information. This confirmed that Donaldson has epilepsy. The state reports witnesses saw Donaldson “experiencing seizure-like symptoms” at the scene of the crash, and reveal he had another epileptic seizure at the hospital.

“I know the family wants answers and we want to be able to give them as many answers as we can. But, this needs to be a slow and methodical process to ensure we get the steps right,” said Talamantez.

Criminal Defense Attorney Waylon Graham, who represents Donaldson, told NewsChannel 7 back in June he expected the five subpoenas to be completed in about 2-4 weeks. It has been almost six months.

The state has since been seeking information on what medications Donaldson was supposed to be taking. They are also working to test his remaining blood sample to see if these medications were present at the time of the crash. Officials said this information will come when the rest of the toxicology report is released.

“I realize the one-year anniversary of this tragedy is fast approaching us and we have been working diligently with the Panama City Beach Police Department to make sure a very thorough investigation is conducted in this matter,” said Basford.

The state has been seeking additional medical information in a possible investigation on the charges of vehicular homicide and/or manslaughter by culpable negligence. Basford said he expects this investigation to be concluded in December, then we will know if there will be any charges.

We also reached out to the parents of Addie and Baylor Monday, but they did not want to comment.

