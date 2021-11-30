Advertisement

PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is in the hospital and another is dead after an alleged stabbing incident in Panama City Monday evening.

According to Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith, officers went to a home in the 1700 block of Billings Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute around 5 p.m.

Smith said when officers arrived, they had discovered a victim who had been stabbed.

Officers on scene said they learned the other party involved had fled and returned to a residence in the 1600 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

Smith said officers attempted numerous times over two and a half hours to make contact with the person inside that home.

“Seeing that we were not able to get a response from inside the house, with the assistance of the Bay County Sheriff’s Department Bearcat, we were able to breach or make an entry point into the house,” Smith said. “Members of our S.W.A.T. team entered the residence and discovered the individual that we were in search of the deceased inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Smith said that they are notifying family members.

The stabbing victim is in the hospital.

Smith said the incident is a contained situation and they are not looking for anyone else.

