Advertisement

Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund officially underway in Panama City

Salvation Army's Empty Stocking Fund officially underway
Salvation Army's Empty Stocking Fund officially underway(Salvation Army)
By Jenna LeMair
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund campaign is officially underway.

This year, their goal is to raise $200,000.

The donations for this campaign go to several programs, Including a transitional housing program, feeding programs, emergency shelters, domestic abuse asylum and disaster relief services.

Major Ed Binnix with the Salvation Army says this campaign is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s not just for Christmas, it funds us all year long. Everybody sees the bell ringers out there with the Salvation Army, and that’s actually here not our biggest- in many places it’s their biggest fundraiser. It has been in most of my appointments. Here it’s not, not even close. It’s the Empty Stocking Fund is our biggest,” said Major Ed Binnix.

You can donate to the campaign here at this link.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
The suspect was last seen in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Armed robbery in Panama City
The Bay County Shooting Range hosted its first-night shoot on the 5-stand.
Bay County Shooting Range holds Shooting for the Stars event
Attendees not only could shop for trees, but could purchase from several vendors, enjoy good...
Christmas tree extravaganza held at Papa Joe’s Bayside

Latest News

Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking
The House and Senate will each redraw their own districts, but in the end, both must agree on...
Drawing Florida’s congressional and legislative boundaries
Kirby Holt and anchor Jessica Foster pose next to the Christmas tree they decorated on...
Decorating the Christmas tree
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is hustling and bustling with the arrivals and...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport sees busy holiday travel season