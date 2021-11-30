Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund officially underway in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund campaign is officially underway.

This year, their goal is to raise $200,000.

The donations for this campaign go to several programs, Including a transitional housing program, feeding programs, emergency shelters, domestic abuse asylum and disaster relief services.

Major Ed Binnix with the Salvation Army says this campaign is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s not just for Christmas, it funds us all year long. Everybody sees the bell ringers out there with the Salvation Army, and that’s actually here not our biggest- in many places it’s their biggest fundraiser. It has been in most of my appointments. Here it’s not, not even close. It’s the Empty Stocking Fund is our biggest,” said Major Ed Binnix.

You can donate to the campaign here at this link.

