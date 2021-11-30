Advertisement

Stress less this holiday season

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From shopping, to hosting, to cooking, the holidays can be stressful. We want to help you breathe a little easier this holiday season. Gail Scott, host of the Midlife Moxie podcast, joined us to talk about things you can do to stress less during this busy time.

Check out the video attached to this article to hear her tips.

Click here for information on the Midlife Moxie podcast.

