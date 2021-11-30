Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar once again with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine will return to our skies again today.

However, it’s a downright frigid start, literally freezing for many away from the coast! Temperatures inland get going in the low 30s where we could see some frosty spots on long grassy fields, car windshields, or rooftops. The relatively warmer coastal waters will keep most beach locations from the 30s. But just a mile or so away from any body of water and your temperatures will slip into the 30s by sunrise.

The good news is our sunshine will go to work on temperatures quickly. Dress warmly for the morning drive and make it something shed-able for the afternoon. Lunchtime temperatures reach the 60s with highs today for most pushing the upper 60s. That will be quite comfortable under the sun from noon to about 4pm. After 4pm we’ll start cooling off pretty quickly so be sure to keep that extra layer handy for the late day commute home from work or school.

High pressure settles in for this week bringing us relatively quiet weather. However, we’ll notice a few more upper level clouds toward the day’s end today and leading to a mainly sunny day for Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will generally increase toward the end of the week with an increase in temperatures as well. Highs reach the 70s by midweek to mid 70s by the week’s end.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with pleasantly cool highs in the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has our warming trend getting going through the midweek with temperatures not as frigid in the morning and afternoon highs reaching above average temperatures in the 70s.

