Annual Cops ‘N Kids Toy Drive collecting at Panama City Beach Walmarts

Cops n Kids Toy Drive tent setup
Cops n Kids Toy Drive tent setup(WJHG Newsroom)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Panama City Beach organizations are teaming up to make sure local kids have a toy to unwrap this Christmas. The Cops ‘N Kids toy drive started this week.

The annual event is hosted by the Panama City Beach Police Department and Florida Watersports. They are set up in front of the Walmarts on Front Beach Road and Pier Park every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. You’re asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.

“Anything from infants all the way up to teenagers as long as you can unwrap a toy on Christmas, they will be happy with what they can get,” said Andy Hudson with Florida Watersports.

The Cops ‘N Kids toy drive ends on Saturday, December 4th.

