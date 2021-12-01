Bay Co. Bomb Squad responds to bomb related incident

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Niceville Police, the Bay County Bomb Squad was called to assist law enforcement in Niceville Tuesday in reference to a suspect with a bomb.

In a Facebook post, officials said they responded to Danny’s Fried Chicken on John Sims Parkway around 9 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man with a bomb.

Officials said they located the suspect and a suspicious device. Investigators said they called in the Bay County Bomb Squad and officers with the Florida Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives and blocked off the area after the suspect told them he had a pipe bomb in his bag.

Police said they found two devices inside the bag and determined them to be safe. They also said they searched other areas where they felt other devices could’ve been placed; however, they said nothing was found.

Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident. No other information is available at this time.

