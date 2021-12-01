Chipley senior is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A two sport start at Chipley High School is our next Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week. That being senior Will Taylor, who certainly has his priorities in order!

“You’ve got to take care of your grades first, that’s most important.” Will told us during his team’s practice, as it prepares for the 1A state semifinal Friday at Hawthorne. “Because one day sports is going to end. You’ve got to have something that will carry you the rest of your life. And that’s what education will do for you, so it comes first, and then sports.”

And that kind of discipline is what leads to a 4.5 grade point average for this senior, who plays baseball and is part of the football team that’s 9-3 and in the 1A state semifinals. Taylor a halfback and linebacker for the Tigers. Seven touchdowns total, rushing receiving, and on special teams. And 78 tackles on defense. He never leaves the field, because he loves the game so much!

“I just love the toughness.” Taylor says. “You get to go out in front of your hometown and play hard in front of them. Just be with your teammates, your brothers. You see them in the classroom, in the weight room. And then you get to go out here every day, I just love it! " Will’s football coach, Marcus Buchanan is certainly a fan of this senior who plays on both sides of the ball for the Tigers. “Leadership, hard work, dedication. He’s gonna be the first one here, the last one to leave. Running extra after practice. Everything you could ask for in a player, is in Will Taylor. He’s the glue that holds this thing together. He is the meteor of the Chipley Tiger football team. I’ve coached 17 years and had a kid like Will Taylor...you may coach 17 more and not have another one. People like Will Taylor don’t come around every year, that’s just the bottom line.” As for who inspires him, who drives him to excel? For Will that answer is close to home! “My parents, I guess, always tried to instill that in me to always be a good person. Whether someone’s watching or not. Going to church, my grandma, she’s a big inspiration to me. Both my grandmas, they’re always really kind and hospitable to people and try to be that, to emulate that.” “Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.