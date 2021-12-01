Coin laundry robbery suspect caught

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say they have arrested a man they believe robbed a coin laundry earlier this week.

Investigators say Brian Edmonis, 33, was identified as the suspect in the case. They believe Edmonis committed an armed robbery at Fresh Scent Coin Laundry on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard early Monday morning.

Detectives and members of the Panama City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit say they saw Edmonis standing next to his car on Mulberry Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

They say when they searched the vehicle and home Edmonis was at, they found $1 and $5 bills as well as a gun, clothing, and shoes matching the ones seen in video evidence.

Edmonis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.