Domestic violence cases increase over holiday season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is meant to be a season of peace, but statistics show that’s not the case for many people. Unfortunately, the holidays can be an even more dangerous time than normal for those at risk for domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is definitely here. It does exist in Bay County,” Bay County Sheriff Criminal Investigations Corporal Amy Burnette said.

And while domestic violence is here, Burnette said the holidays can make it worse. From the financial stress of gift buying, as well as the stress from a family gathering, there are many reasons why domestic violence numbers rise during the holidays.

“Due to families getting together that don’t normally see each other throughout the year and you mix families that don’t get together regularly, plus alcohol or substances and people tend to not get along,” said Burnette.

Panama City Police Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Chris Taylor said we see a wide variety of domestic violence issues in Panama City.

“It ranges from dating violence, acquaintances that are trying to date, wives, husbands, family members,” said Taylor.

And with some people gathering for the first time with the pandemic -- officials believe that can also contribute to the spike in domestic violence cases.

“This year, for the month of November alone, the Panama City Police Department has responded to 44 domestic violence issues,” said Taylor.

Compare this to November 1st through December 31, 2020, they responded to 65 domestic violence issues. With one month left this year, Taylor says they expect to surpass the 65 calls made last November and December combined.

“So we’re seeing quite the rise already this year in the domestic violence related calls,” said Taylor.

Countywide, they see more domestic violence arrests during the holidays. Burnette said in November 2020, they had 67 arrests.

“For November, because we still are in November, we don’t have those numbers quite finalized, but I do know we have quite a bit this year,” said Burnette.

Also in 2020, Burnette adds in October they also made 60 domestic violence arrests and in September they made 52. She said most of these arrests are basic battery charges.

“It’s going to be people who don’t generally fight, or don’t have a big history of domestic violence, but they get around those family members who know how to push those buttons and unfortunately that happens,” said Burnette.

And when something bad does happen, both officials said the best thing to do is remove yourself from the situation.

“The best thing to do, again, is remove yourself if at all possible, but if you’re not the person involved in the domestic violence situation, or what appears to be if you’re out in public and see it, don’t be afraid to call law enforcement. you absolutely never know when somebody’s in a truly bad and unfortunate situation that needs help,” said Taylor.

Burnette said it’s also important to avoid controversial topics like political or religious conversations. For those seeking help, you’re urged to call 9-1-1 or domestic violence hotlines.

