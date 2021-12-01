Giving back on Giving Tuesday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is a day to give your time, goods, or money to organizations that help better the community. Non-profits like Habitat for Humanity of Walton County and the American Cancer Society are just a few that benefit from Giving Tuesday.

“Today is all about giving back to the community after spending days shopping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” Teresa Imdieke, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, said. “Today is all about giving back to our community.”

For Habitat, there are multiple ways to give back.

“Shopping at our Habitat for Humanity Restore here in Santa Rosa Beach,” Imdieke said. “They can volunteer at our Restore or at our build sites. They can also donate unused or slightly used items to our Restore.”

The same goes for the American Cancer Society.

“Within Giving Tuesday we do have companies that offered a match and double match so we’re encouraging all of our participants, volunteers, and the general public to consider the American Cancer Society as their donor of choice today,” Jessica Poff, Senior Coordinator for the Unified Support Team for the American Cancer Society, said.

The Habitat for Humanity Restore is part of a bigger mission.

“It helps us build affordable homes in our community,” Imdieke said. “The basis of Habitat for Humanity is that we partner with local families in our area to bring people together to build homes, community, and hope right here in Walton County.”

The same goes for the American Cancer Society. Fundraisers like the Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk benefit cancer patients every day.

“Road to Recovery, making sure cancer patients have rides to and from treatment,” Poff said. “We also have programs such as Reach to Recovery. It specifically helps men and women diagnosed with Breast Cancer.”

As much as these charities give back to people in the community, consider giving back to them on this Giving Tuesday.

