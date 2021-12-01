Gulf Coast State College is hosting two upcoming holiday concerts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Visual & Performing Arts Division at Gulf Coast State College is hosting its two annual holiday concerts this month.

Chair of the Visual & Performing Arts Division Jason Hedden joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Wednesday morning to talk more about the events.

The first concert will be on Friday, December 3. It will feature the Singing Commodores and the GCSC Jazz Ensemble.

The second concert will be on Sunday, December 5. It will feature the Concert Chorale and the Concert Band.

Both concerts are free and open to the community. But, the college will be accepting monetary donations are accepted to support music scholarships, and canned food donations are accepted to support local food banks.

For more information on the concerts, you can click the interview video attached to this webscript.

