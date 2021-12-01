Advertisement

Help for veterans and their families as Biden signs four bills into law

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Some veterans across the country are about to get help from Washington. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden sign a set of four bills into law.

Sen. Jerry Moran’s (R-Kan.) new law ensures children and spouses of some service members receive in-state tuition rates at public universities.

Moran said, “It’s one more way that we can honor those who are totally disabled or deceased as a result of their military service by giving them the assurance their children -- their sons and daughters -- have an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits that their sacrifice provides.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also saw his legislation signed into law. It calls for an examination and report to Congress of racial disparities among veterans receiving benefits from the Veterans Affairs health care system.

Warnock tells the Gray Television Washington News Bureau that he’s hearing from veterans across Georgia who feel like benefits aren’t equally available.

Warnock said, “I think that the people at the VA do an honorable job. We just need that data to make sure that in the places where there is disparity, where they are, where there is unconscious bias, that we deal with it, with the goal of making sure that all of our veterans get the care they need and that they deserve.”

Sen. Mike Braun’s (R-Ind.) legislation will create a program to recruit service members with medical backgrounds to work in the VA once they re-enter civilian life.

Braun said, “You’d think that wouldn’t take a special piece of legislation to do, but when we saw that it did, it was quick, it was common sense, and it went through quickly.”

A fourth bill signed into law, led by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), will create programs and launch a study to support veterans who are or will soon be mothers.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A text message threat directed toward students at a Holmes County school leads to an arrest.
Text message threat leads to arrest
Handcuffs graphic
Two locals arrested for alleged human trafficking
Panama City Police have identified the stabbing suspect as Steven Evans. They say Evans died...
PCPD: Stabbing suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
You may remember on December 4th, 2020 when the driver of a truck lost control on Front Beach...
No charges made yet in Kentucky siblings death almost one year later
The suspect was last seen in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Armed robbery in Panama City

Latest News

For the first time, Floridians will be able to place legal sports bets on a game, thanks to the...
Floridians can legally gamble on sports games
We're learning insight into why the First District Court of Appeal struck down a lower court's...
Case against mask mandate ban will be expedited
A second school district in as many days has backed down and come into compliance with the...
School districts agree to comply with state’s mask and quarantine rules
The U.S. Department of Education is warning the Florida’s Department of Education it could...
U.S. Dept of Education threatens state education leaders over school masking
The state plans to replant millions of clams and oysters in an effort to purify polluted...
Manatees’ future raising concerns