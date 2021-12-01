Advertisement

Jackson County to host cleanup days for residents

The Community Clean-Up Days are part of the Keep JCO Beautiful movement to encourage residents...
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keeping a county clean and beautiful is a team effort, and both county officials and residents are asked to do their part. That’s why the county is hosting community clean-up days to encourage people to help out.

“There actually will be three thirty yard roll-offs at each site for the weekend, so those are very large containers that can take mattresses and some of the items that would not fit in a trash can, so it’s a chance to get rid of some of those bulk items that you have a harder time finding a place to take,” County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said.

Officials said this idea came from the “Keep JCO Beautiful” movement.

“We really realized our county needed a joint focus, something we can all agree on, and come together, because it can’t just all be the county that keeps the community beautiful, and it can’t all be the citizens, there are pieces that are all of our responsibility,” Daniels said.

They’re hoping this month’s clean-up days will help bring the citizens together to help keep their county beautiful.

On Dec. 4-5, Browntown Park in Graceville and Cypress Park in Marianna will be accepting bulk trash; on Dec. 11-12, Alford Community Center and Town of Malone will accept bulk trash; and Dec. 18-19 Jackson County Recycling will be accepting bulk trash.

Items not accepted include: hazardous materials, tires, white goods/metal, appliances, construction debris and TVs.

For more information, visit Jacksoncountyfl.gov.

