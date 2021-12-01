Advertisement

Lynn Haven Animal Shelter looks to find forever homes for furry friends

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk about adopting a furry friend.

Turner spoke with us on what you need to know before adopting an animal such as “Carlos”, as well as how you can adopt from their shelter.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through the Lynn Haven Animal Control, click the video attached to this web article.

