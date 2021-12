JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County jury only deliberated for about half an hour before convicting a man of sexual battery.

Buckie Barnes, 32, was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, multiple counts of lewd or lascivious behavior, and child abuse.

